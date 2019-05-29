Roth Capital Increases Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target to $58.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.
In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $4,689,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 928.1% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 16,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 423.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,207 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
