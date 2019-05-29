Roth Capital Increases Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target to $58.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $4,689,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 928.1% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 16,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 423.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,207 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

