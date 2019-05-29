Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,028,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $113.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

