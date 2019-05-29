Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RMCF remained flat at $$9.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

