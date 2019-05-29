Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 16700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $23.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/rock-tech-lithium-rck-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-59.html.

About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.