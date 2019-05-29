RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $163.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $165.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

