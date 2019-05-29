River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.76 Million Position in SINA Corp (SINA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SINA were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SINA by 91.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,552. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.08. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SINA from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.76 Million Position in SINA Corp (SINA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/river-mercantile-asset-management-llp-has-8-76-million-position-in-sina-corp-sina.html.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.