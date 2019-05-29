Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

