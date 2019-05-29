Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Navigators Group were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Navigators Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVG shares. ValuEngine cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NAVG stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.35. Navigators Group Inc has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigators Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Navigators Group Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments.

