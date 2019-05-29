Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 262.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

