REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

REX American Resources stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

