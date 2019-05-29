Reviewing Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) & TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silicon Laboratories and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 5 5 0 2.50 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $103.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Silicon Laboratories does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $868.27 million 4.59 $83.59 million $2.86 32.18 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.20 $1.92 billion $2.88 11.79

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 7.35% 10.74% 7.00% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 19.56% 33.09% 21.34%

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

