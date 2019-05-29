Regis Management CO LLC Has $381,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. 73,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,925. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

