RediShred Capital (KUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.94

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.96.

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

