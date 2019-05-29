Realty Income Corp (O) EVP Benjamin N. Fox Sells 2,631 Shares

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of O opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Realty Income by 11,967.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,718,673 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Realty Income by 7,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,706,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,656,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $171,132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,609,000 after buying an additional 2,613,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

