Realogy (RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.24. Realogy shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 4829873 shares.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.76%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider acquired 119,300 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,734.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,520 shares of company stock worth $1,032,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Realogy by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 616,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572,302 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 372,132 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 278,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,590 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

