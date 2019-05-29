Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 456,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $4,250,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Rielly sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $221,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,173 shares of company stock worth $9,377,165. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-3-09-million-stake-in-hess-corp-hes.html.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.