Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after buying an additional 145,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 80.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 182,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 576,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $8,282,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,914,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,191,214.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $327,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000,948 shares of company stock valued at $44,628,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $181.22 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $142.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

