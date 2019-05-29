Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 392,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

