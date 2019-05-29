Quasarcoin Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7,559.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,275,162 coins and its circulating supply is 168,275,162 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

