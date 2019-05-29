Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Issued By Imperial Capital (PKD)

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($7.81) EPS.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($9.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($9.08). The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million.

Shares of NYSE:PKD opened at $19.60 on Monday. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ news, major shareholder Skyway Master Fund L.P. Varde bought 124,000 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $2,492,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 48,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $774,911.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

