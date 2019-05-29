Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83.21 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $232.11 million and $83.21 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $748.88 or 0.08669499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038488 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001672 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 266,962,422,907 coins and its circulating supply is 212,624,343,654 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

