Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 475,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 455,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

