ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $130.92.

In related news, insider Lawrence Conway sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,588. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

