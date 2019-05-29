Progressive (PGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. Focus to become a one-stop insurance destination catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance bodes well for long-term growth. Leadership in product, service and distribution innovation, especially in personal auto bodes well for long term growth. Policies in force and retention ratio will continue to remain healthy. The company’s Snapshot, Robinson and Home Quote Explorer programs should continue to drive its business. It focuses on paying back its shareholders via dividends as well as share repurchases. However, the company’s growth could be challenged by intense competition. Exposure to catastrophe events induces volatility to its underwriting results while escalating expenses weighing on margin expansion remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.16, for a total value of $593,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,382 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 654,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,354,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

