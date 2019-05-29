Private Ocean LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after acquiring an additional 216,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,020,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,036,000 after acquiring an additional 284,946 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

NYSE XOM opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

