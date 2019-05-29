PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 49.21. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.71 and a 12 month high of C$27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36960492374602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, GMP Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.99.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

