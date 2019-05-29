Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $179.36 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

In related news, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,408.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,431 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,853. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

