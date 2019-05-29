PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $331.40 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $331,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $149.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

