Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Xylem by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Xylem by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $187,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,795.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $627,379.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,280 shares of company stock worth $5,165,009 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

