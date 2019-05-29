Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,919 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $143,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

TER stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,932,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,066.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,648 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

