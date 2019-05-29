Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $863,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. 39,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,683. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

