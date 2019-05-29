Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $82,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after buying an additional 885,979 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,645,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,647,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,493,000 after purchasing an additional 177,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after purchasing an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

