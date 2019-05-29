Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 168,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 599,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,189,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $644,785.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,726 shares of company stock worth $12,534,617. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

