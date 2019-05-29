Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.93

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.93 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 69862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$145.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, with a total value of C$64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,928.40. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$65,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,731.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

