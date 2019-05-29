Peony Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Peony has a market cap of $4,591.00 and $8.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 572,134 coins and its circulating supply is 422,920 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

