Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.55). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $6.76 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

