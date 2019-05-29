PeepCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 924.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 940.4% higher against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $53.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 93,353,077,109 coins and its circulating supply is 54,153,077,109 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.