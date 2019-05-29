Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,549 Boeing Co (BA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Boeing comprises about 4.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $354.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $393.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.01.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

