Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Paramount Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 1,810,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,551,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,048,000 after buying an additional 517,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,802,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,817,000 after buying an additional 1,144,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 351,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

