Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,329 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $51,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 686,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 163,517 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-raises-stake-in-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.