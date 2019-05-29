Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0082

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $625,019.00 and $2.46 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $769.88 or 0.08872362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038345 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001693 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,388,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

