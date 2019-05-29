Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.19 Million in Pluralsight Inc (PS) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $203,041,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $72,669,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $43,348,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $13,664,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 670,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 438,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,347,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph M. Dibartolomeo sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $64,806.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,778,674 shares of company stock valued at $249,921,156. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PS stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

