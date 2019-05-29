OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Trading 1% Higher

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 3,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 214,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 168.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 71,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 356.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

