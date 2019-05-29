Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,973,843 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 9,952,831 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,043,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

