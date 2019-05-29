OAX Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. OAX has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00398058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.02697417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00156838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,630,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

