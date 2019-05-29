NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

