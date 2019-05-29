nUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One nUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.29 or 0.08892792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038648 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001692 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000601 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About nUSD

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . nUSD’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

