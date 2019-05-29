Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

