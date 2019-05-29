Novartis AG (NOVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 88.88.

NOVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 94 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.