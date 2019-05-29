NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 316.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.22 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

